Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 7,668,544 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,668,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,331,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of American International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,765,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,575,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,418,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

