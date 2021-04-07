Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 9,555,092 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,555,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,721,000. Norges Bank owned 3.14% of LKQ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in LKQ by 6.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 25,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.