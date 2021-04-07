Norges Bank Buys New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,351,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,604,000. Norges Bank owned 1.16% of Ameriprise Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.27.

Shares of AMP opened at $236.43 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $240.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

