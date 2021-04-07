Norges Bank Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,335,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,364,000. Norges Bank owned 0.99% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

