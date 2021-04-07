Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,780,499 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,455,000. Norges Bank owned 2.50% of Cree as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CREE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cree by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at about $7,485,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at about $2,448,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

