Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,740,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,868,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.13% of Yum China at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Yum China by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.