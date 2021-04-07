Norges Bank Buys Shares of 4,537,639 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,537,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,054,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.20% of Edison International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

