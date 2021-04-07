Norges Bank Buys Shares of 7,368,207 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,368,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,539,000. Norges Bank owned 1.19% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,526,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,730,000 after buying an additional 1,112,010 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

Shares of VIAC opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.