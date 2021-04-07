Norges Bank Buys Shares of 766,648 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 766,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,445,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.80% of DexCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM opened at $373.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.01 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,856. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

