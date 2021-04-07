Norges Bank Buys Shares of 933,084 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 933,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,803,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.74% of Roku at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.38.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $359.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.98. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $86.56 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

