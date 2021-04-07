Norges Bank Invests $240.91 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,306,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,913,000. Norges Bank owned 0.58% of Moderna at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,855,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,597 shares in the company, valued at $203,436,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,667,766 shares of company stock worth $824,359,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

