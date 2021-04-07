Norges Bank Invests $260.01 Million in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,038,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,013,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 4.44% of Nikola at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKLA opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

