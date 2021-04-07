Norges Bank Invests $263.12 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,175,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,121,000. Norges Bank owned 0.94% of AMETEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 900,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,947,000 after acquiring an additional 205,061 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 361,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,444,000 after acquiring an additional 81,476 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

NYSE AME opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

