Norges Bank Invests $287.86 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,882,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,863,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.05 and its 200-day moving average is $159.00. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.