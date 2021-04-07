Norges Bank Makes New $242.10 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,062,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,103,000. Norges Bank owned 0.53% of Las Vegas Sands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,827,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,973,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,792,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

