Norges Bank Makes New $253.40 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $253,400,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Mettler-Toledo International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 200.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $968.10.

MTD opened at $1,210.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,122.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,120.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.