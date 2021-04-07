Norges Bank Makes New $267.13 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,128,000. Norges Bank owned 0.81% of Okta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.32.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,543,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $228.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.42 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

