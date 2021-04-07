Norges Bank Makes New $303.76 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,177,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,759,000. Norges Bank owned 0.78% of Digital Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,726,000 after buying an additional 586,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after buying an additional 517,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.95.

NYSE:DLR opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

