Norges Bank Makes New $313.33 Million Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,065,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,327,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.70% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock valued at $51,389,928. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.39.

PTON stock opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.81. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

