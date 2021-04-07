Norges Bank Makes New $319.86 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,750,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,856,000. Norges Bank owned 1.23% of Simon Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

