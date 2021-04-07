Norges Bank Makes New $330.53 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,183,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $330,525,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of T. Rowe Price Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.04. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.42 and a 52-week high of $179.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

