Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,039,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,104,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.90% of Marvell Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,761,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,360,000 after buying an additional 236,078 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 81,784 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of MRVL opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.