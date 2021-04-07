Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 957,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,189,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.53% of Spotify Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $282.34 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.25.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

