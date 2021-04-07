Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,977,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,733,000. Norges Bank owned 0.95% of Zimmer Biomet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

