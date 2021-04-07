Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,734,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,219,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of American Water Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

