Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,287,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,562,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of Valero Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

NYSE:VLO opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,471.84, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

