Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,422,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,389,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.48% of Marsh & McLennan Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $124.48 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.30 and a 1 year high of $124.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

