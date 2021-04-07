Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,607,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,044,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of Stanley Black & Decker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.