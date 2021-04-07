Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 17,724,640 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,724,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,372,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.91% of Manulife Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFC. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

