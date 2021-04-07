Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,865,918 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,865,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,919,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.74% of The Travelers Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 394.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,310,000 after acquiring an additional 507,540 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.08.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

