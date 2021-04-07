Norges Bank Takes $240.29 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,360,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,289,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.31% of Xylem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after buying an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,538,000 after buying an additional 53,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after buying an additional 245,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

