Norges Bank Takes $243.71 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,031,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,712,000. Norges Bank owned 0.57% of The Kraft Heinz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,625,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,994,000 after buying an additional 82,677 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1,079.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

