Norges Bank Takes $254.85 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,002,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,847,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Copart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Copart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Copart by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

