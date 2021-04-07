Norges Bank Takes $293.35 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,819,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,347,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.04% of Archer-Daniels-Midland as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

