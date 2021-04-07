Norges Bank Takes $331 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,002,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.23% of Marathon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

