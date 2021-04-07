Norges Bank Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 786,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,109,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.75% of Cintas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas stock opened at $348.87 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $185.35 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.