Norges Bank Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,903,173 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,182,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.74% of First Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

