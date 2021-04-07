Norges Bank Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,832,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,658,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.15% of McKesson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

