Norges Bank Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,848,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,053,000. Norges Bank owned 0.83% of TC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TC Energy stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

