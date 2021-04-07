Norges Bank Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 453,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,511,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.83% of TransDigm Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.27.

TDG opened at $614.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $594.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.19 and a twelve month high of $626.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

