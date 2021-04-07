Northern Trust Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

