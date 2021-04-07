Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,433 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.42% of American National Group worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANAT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American National Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $116.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

