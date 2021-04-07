Northern Trust Corp Acquires 8,117 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Castle Biosciences worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $661,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,993 shares of company stock valued at $24,892,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

