Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 228,723 iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $57.30.

