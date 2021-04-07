Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Chase worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chase by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 1,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%.

In other news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $66,557.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $57,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,089 shares of company stock worth $455,652. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

