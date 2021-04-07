Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of Construction Partners worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAD stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,567,000. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

