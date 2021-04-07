Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Innoviva worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innoviva by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVA. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

