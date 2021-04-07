Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,742 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of Meridian Bioscience worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIVO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $379,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,390.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

