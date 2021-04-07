Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Veeco Instruments worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.