Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.29% of Parsons worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.